British tourist gives birth in back of police car in Menorca

A British tourist gave birth in the back of a police car in Menorca after her waters broke unexpectedly when out for dinner.

Officers helped deliver the unnamed woman’s healthy baby girl on the back seat of the patrol car as she was being rushed to Menorca’s state General Mateu Orfila Hospital.

Police sources said that the woman and her partner had been out for dinner in a restaurant when her waters broke yesterday, Monday, September 7.

A spokesman for the Guardia Civil said: “On Monday afternoon a police patrol consisting of two officers, one of them a trainee, went to assist a pair of tourists on the Ses Salines residential estate.

“The couple raised the alarm after the woman went into labour.

“The officers realised her waters had broken and went to immediately transfer her to General Mateu Orfila Hospital while medical services were coordinated.”

The spokesman added that the woman gave birth in the back of the car as they rushed towards the hospital, where he said medical staff quickly took them in before the baby girl was airlifted later that evening to Son Espases hospital to have specialist care due to the birth being premature.

A police source said: “A police patrol saw there was a crowd of people and went to investigate.

“When the ambulance didn’t arrive they decided to take the pregnant tourist to hospital themselves.

“The alarm was raised around 8pm on Monday at a restaurant where the couple had been enjoying a meal.”

Another source added: “The baby’s fine. As she was born prematurely she’s in a neo-natal unit and that’s why she needed to be transferred to Son Espases in Mallorca.”

