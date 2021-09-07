Boris Johnson to hold major press conference on social care TODAY from Downing Street

Although it is widely accepted that major changes are needed to the social care system, which helps older and working-age disabled people with day-to-day tasks such as washing, dressing, eating and medication, some Tory MPs and Labour have said this is the wrong way to cover the costs.

A “very significant backlash” is expected in response to Boris Johnson’s plans, former chancellor Lord Hammond has warned.

Defending the proposals, Tory MP Sir Iain Duncan Smith said that the social care system was in need of a complete overhaul. “Even if you throw more money at it this system isn’t working, and it won’t work,” he said.