Ant and Dec lose to Gogglebox as Line of Duty scores hattrick at TV Choice Awards 2021

Ant and Dec lose to Gogglebox as Line of Duty scores a hattrick at the TV Choice Awards 2021.

TV Choice Awards 2021 returned virtually to UK screens on Monday night.

The show, hosted by comedian Rob Beckett and the star-studded ceremony, saw many awards swept up by the famous from across the world of television.

Line Of Duty and Coronation Street were the big winners of the night, picking up a hattrick each of the reader-voted awards each.

The BBC police drama won Best Drama Series, while show stars Martin Compston and Vicky McClure won their acting categories – meaning the show won three awards in total.

Best Entertainment Show, in association With Greatest Hits Radio, was awarded to Channel 4’s Gogglebox and Celebrity Gogglebox – knocking Ant and Dec down a peg, meaning Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway didn’t win this year.

Writer Jed Mercurio used his acceptance speech to express how much the awards mean: ‘Everyone involved in Line Of Duty is absolutely thrilled to be recognised in this way by the viewers and readers of TV Choice, it means an enormous amount to us and we couldn’t be more grateful,’ he said.

‘It wouldn’t be the show it is without the amazing performances of Vicky, Martin, Adrian [Dunbar] and our brilliant guest leads including Kelly Macdonald and all the other brilliant guest leads we’ve had.’

He finished by saying: ‘They’re the guys who actually do it on camera so it’s definitely a tribute to them.’

Star Martin posted on social media he was ‘chuffed to bits’ with his win.

