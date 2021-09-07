Andalucian athletes achieve eight medals and 25 diplomas at the Tokyo 2020 Games

Andalucian athletes contribute to the Spanish Olympic representation with 4 medals and 7 diplomas, and 4 medals and 18 Paralympic diplomas.

The Andalucian representation in the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games in Tokyo 2020 has achieved a total of eight medals and 25 diplomas, as reported by the Ministry of Education and Sports to the Governing Council.

Four medals and seven diplomas correspond to athletes who have been part of the Spanish Olympic team and another four medals and 18 diplomas to the Paralympic team.

17 of the 39 Andalucian participants in Tokyo 2020 have managed to place themselves in the noble zone of the classification (1st to 8th place) and another eight have touched those positions, remaining in the classification tables in 9th and 10th places. This means that 64 per cent of the Andalucian delegation has been ranked among the top ten in the world in their respective disciplines.

Paralympic medal table

The 18 Andalucian athletes (14 men and four women) who have participated in the recently closed Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, which have been held since last August 24, have achieved a total of four medals (one gold and three bronzes) and 18 diplomas thus contributing to the 36 metals that the Spanish Paralympic team has achieved (9 golds, 15 silver and 12 bronzes) and 131 diplomas, which have awarded it the fifteenth place in the medal table.

17 of the 18 Andalucians participating in Tokyo 2020 have managed to place themselves in the noble zone of the classification. These results mean that 94 per cent of the Andalucian delegation has been ranked among the eight best in the world in their respective disciplines.

