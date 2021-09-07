Amazon announces its new logistics centre in Girona

AMAZON has announced the opening of a new logistics centre next year in Girona

Amazon has announced today, Tuesday, September 7, that it will open a new logistics centre next year in El Far d’Emporda in Girona, which will be the company’s first logistics centre in the province.

The company already has multiple operations centres in Catalonia: three logistics centres, in El Prat, Martorelles, and Castellbisbal, plus a distribution centre in Barbera del Valles, with seven logistics stations located in Rubi, Montcada I Reixac, Mollet del Valles, Parets, Tarragona, and two in Barcelona, along with one urban centre located in Barcelona.

Amazon refused to disclose its total investment, but stressed that it will help meet demand, and support the growing number of small independent businesses that sell on Amazon, and who use the storage service and delivery of Amazon.

The company already has more than 30 operations centres throughout Spain, and this month two new logistics centres will start operating in Illescas, Toledo, and Corvera, Murcia, while this Tuesday, they have announced the opening of a new logistics centre in the Valencian Community municipality of Onda.

Already employing more than 12,000 people in Spain, the company has not yet specified the number of contracts that the new Girona logistics centre will entail, but they have estimated that it will double its fixed workforce in Spain in two years, from the 7,000 employees it had at the end of 2019, to more than 15,000 by the end of 2021.

The American multinational assures that it offers jobs for people “with all kinds of experience and training, from those looking for their first job, to experts in logistics, software development, and office staff. Amazon is looking for profiles for job openings, to work in fields such as logistics, computer engineering, supplies and account management, business development, human resources, finance, etc”, as reported by elperiodico.com.

