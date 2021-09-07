A surprise! Twin giant pandas born in Madrid Zoo Aquarium

By
Deirdre Tynan
-
0
A surprise! Twin giant pandas born in Madrid Zoo Aquarium
Image: Zoomadrid.com

Twin giant pandas have been born in Madrid Zoo Aquarium, the zoo said in a statement.

The twin pandas were born on Monday, September 6. The tiny bundles are now in incubators to give them the best start in life possible.

It is the second time Madrid Zoo aquarium has welcomed baby giant pandas. The parent giant pandas are on loan from China.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The mother panda is called Hua Zuiba, and the father is called Bing Xing.

The first baby panda appeared at 8.30am and the second arrived four hours later, the zoo added.

The baby giant pandas have not been named yet and it is also not possible to tell if they are boys or girls.


“After the twin birth of pandas yesterday at Zoo Aquarium in Madrid, the technical and veterinary team of Zoo Aquarium de Madrid in close collaboration with the two breeding technicians of the Chengdu Giant Panda Base, have carried out the first neonatal examination in which the umbilical cord was tied and disinfected and they were weighed, with 171.4 and 137.4 grams, respectively. As for sex, it is still unknown since the sexual characteristics are not very marked yet. In the coming days, Chengdu technicians will be able to confirm it with greater confidence,” the zoo said in a statement on September 7.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Deirdre Tynan
Deirdre Tynan is an award-winning journalist who enjoys bringing the best in news reporting to Spain’s largest English-language newspaper, Euro Weekly News. She has previously worked at The Mirror, Ireland on Sunday and for news agencies, media outlets and international organisations in America, Europe and Asia. A huge fan of British politics and newspapers, Deirdre is equally fascinated by the political scene in Madrid and Sevilla. She moved to Spain in 2018 and is based in Jaen.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here