A surprise! Twin giant pandas born in Madrid Zoo Aquarium

Twin giant pandas have been born in Madrid Zoo Aquarium, the zoo said in a statement.

The twin pandas were born on Monday, September 6. The tiny bundles are now in incubators to give them the best start in life possible.

It is the second time Madrid Zoo aquarium has welcomed baby giant pandas. The parent giant pandas are on loan from China.

The mother panda is called Hua Zuiba, and the father is called Bing Xing.

The first baby panda appeared at 8.30am and the second arrived four hours later, the zoo added.

¡Son gemelos 😮! ¡Habemus crías de panda! 🐼🐼 Toda información aquí: https://t.co/8FmgXQe7cR ¡Os seguiremos contando novedades en las próximas horas!: https://t.co/ewu2Moc2DY

— zoo madrid (@zoomadrid) September 6, 2021

The baby giant pandas have not been named yet and it is also not possible to tell if they are boys or girls.

“After the twin birth of pandas yesterday at Zoo Aquarium in Madrid, the technical and veterinary team of Zoo Aquarium de Madrid in close collaboration with the two breeding technicians of the Chengdu Giant Panda Base, have carried out the first neonatal examination in which the umbilical cord was tied and disinfected and they were weighed, with 171.4 and 137.4 grams, respectively. As for sex, it is still unknown since the sexual characteristics are not very marked yet. In the coming days, Chengdu technicians will be able to confirm it with greater confidence,” the zoo said in a statement on September 7.

