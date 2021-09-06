We’re back!

ALMANZORA GROUP OF FRIENDS reopen the doors of their Plaza San Antonio centre in Albox on Saturday, September 25.

After closing throughout August, there will be an open morning between 11am and 1pm, Shelagh Murdoch Copeland told the Euro Weekly News.

“Juliet Ryall will be singing for us, and Jeff Groundrill will tell us about his fascinating experiences working in prisons in Africa,” she said.

There will also be a raffle, book sale, tombola and possibly some games as well as free drinks and snacks.

“Please come along with your friends and neighbours. We promise you an interesting and entertaining morning,” Shelagh said.

The Almanzora Group of Friends was originally created in 1998 to share information and provide advice for people who had moved to the Almanzora Valley.

The Group is totally self-funding and not affiliated to any political or religious organisation.

“We have so many services to help you. Pop into the Almanzora Group of Friends during opening hours and browse at your leisure. We are here to help,” Shelagh said.

The subscription is €12 euros per annum and includes the Group’s monthly newsletter which can be picked up in the centre.

“Volunteers are always needed so if you could spare a few hours and would like to spend the time volunteering with some happy people, pop in and have a word with the team,” she added. “Or email us at [email protected] to arrange a chat with Sasha.

More information is available from the www.almanzoragof.org website.