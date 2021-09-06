Vegan pet food market expected to grow teeth

According to new research vegan pet food market is expected to grow from $9,302.47 million in 2021 to $15,651.22 million by 2028.



According to new research study on “Vegan Pet Food Market to 2028 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Product Type, Pet Type, and Distribution Channel,” the market is expected to grow from $9,302.47 million in 2021 to $15,651.22 million by 2028.

Vegan pet food is produced with plant-based and natural ingredients without having a trace of animal derived raw material and ensuring no cruelty or exploitation of animals in any sorts. The key trends in the pet food market are influenced by human food trends such as clean labels, veganism, alternative proteins, and healthier ingredients. Growing number of vegan pet owners preferring vegan food to their pets and rising humanization of pets are among the factors driving the vegan pet food market growth.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In 2020, Europe held the largest share of the global vegan pet food market. It is primarily attributed to the presence of major manufacturers in the region, as well as the rising veganism trend and easy availability of vegan pet food products with similar nutrient content as that of traditional meat-based pet foods. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period owing to the increasing pet population, along with the growing consumer inclination toward a vegan diet.

A majority of the global population considers pets as a part of their family. Dogs and cats are the most preferred pets owing to their friendly nature. More than half of the population in America adopts a dog or a cat, and a significant amount is spent on pets to ensure their wellbeing. With the growing acceptance of veganism, a vegan diet is preferred for themselves and their pets. Most pet owners opt for products that have clean labels, sustainability claims, and functional nutrition. The rising humanization of pets among the global populace increases the awareness regarding the quality and ingredients of the pet food provided by the owners, which, in turn, bolsters the growth of the vegan pet food market.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.