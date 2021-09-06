United States and Europe begin searching for a combined flu and Covid vaccine

The United States and Europe have begun searching for a combined flu and Covid vaccine. The ongoing coronavirus vaccination programs around the world are progressing well, so scientists are now turning their thoughts to the future, and how to protect against COVID long-term.

The scientific community have been able to create numerous vaccines against the coronavirus pandemic since it began around a year and half ago. Vaccination programmes have been up and running for many months now, so laboratories are now looking towards the next challenge and creating a combined seasonal flu and Covid vaccination, according to reports.

Companies both in Europe and the US are already working on this, but the projects are at a preliminary stage still. According to insiders, scientists hope to create a new vaccine which will provide protection against various yearly flu variants, and also multiple strains of Covid. They hope to provide this all in a single jab.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Researchers hope that they will be able to protect the world using an “annual vaccine”, but according to insiders it is thought that this could take “at least one or two years” to develop.

In other coronavirus news, Spanish scientists detect can 80% of Covid-19 cases through voice analysis. Research is being carried out using artificial intelligence and it can detect if a person is infected with the coronavirus, just by listening to their voice.

The research is being carried out by the artificial intelligence company Biometric Vox, in collaboration with the Cruces hospital and Domingo Pascual-Figal, head of Cardiology at Murcia’s Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital. Using this voice recognition technology, it is possible to detect with an 80 per cent success rate if a person has the coronavirus.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.