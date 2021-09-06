Public charger to power an electric vehicle in under 15 minutes

Barcelona-based Wallbox, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions worldwide, unveiled Hypernova, the company’s fastest and most sophisticated public charging station yet, at the IAA MOBILITY 2021 show in Munich.

As electric vehicles become increasingly popular, there is a need for reliable public chargers that are ultrafast, long-lasting and easy to repair.

Wallbox’s Hypernova can deliver up to 350 kW that allows it to fully charge an electric car in the time it takes to make a rest stop and is substantially faster than most other ultrafast chargers on the market.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Wallbox’s Hypernova can deliver up to 350 kW that allows it to fully charge an electric car in the time it takes to make a rest stop and is substantially faster than most other ultrafast chargers on the market.

“We are thrilled to unveil our fastest public charger to date, which can fully charge an electric vehicle in under 15 minutes,” said Enric Asunción, CEO and co-founder of Wallbox. “Hypernova will be a game changer in building fast public charging infrastructure, especially on highways where drivers need to recharge and keep going,” Asunción added.

Hypernova can deliver up to 350 kiloWatts (kW) that allows it to fully charge an electric car in the time it takes to make a rest stop and is substantially faster than most other ultrafast chargers on the market. It also employs advanced software that allows it to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected, making it ideal for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

Hypernova’s integrated cable management system ensures easy handling and stores the cables inside the dispenser unit, maximizing durability and helping to protect and keep the installation clean. It also offers several authentication and payment options, including RFID, screen QR Code and credit card reader with worldwide acceptance. Production and deliveries of Hypernova will initiate in late 2022.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.