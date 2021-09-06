Two million childcare workers and teachers’ aides in the EU in 2020

Childhood is the stage at which education can most effectively influence children’s development. Childcare workers and teachers’ aides are key professions in children’s development as they provide care and supervision for children, including family day care workers, babysitters, nannies, out of school hours care workers, pre-school and teacher’s assistants.

In 2020, as in 2019, there were almost two million childcare workers and teachers’ aides employed in the European Union (EU). The majority of childcare workers and teachers’ aides were women (93 per cent).

By contrast, the age of these workers was fairly evenly split, with just over a third (35 per cent) in both the ‘35-49 years’ and the ‘50 years and above’ age groups and a further 31 per cent in the ‘15-34 years’ age group.

The share of childcare workers and teachers’ aides as a percentage of the total employed population was one per cent in the EU in 2020. Among the EU Member States, Denmark stood out with the largest share of people employed in this profession (3.3 per cent), followed by France and Ireland (both 2.3 per cent) and Portugal (2.2 per cent).

