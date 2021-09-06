A Tuscan villa in the heart of Northern Tuscany, which boasts four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a swimming pool and beautiful gardens can be won in a raffle, with tickets costing just £25/€29 each.



Raffled by Jon and Annmarie Nurse from Dorset, the property is in a rural, unspoilt and tranquil area north of Lucca, and is the ideal location for those wishing to get away from it all.

The Villa is a beautiful light, airy and spacious house with four bedrooms, four bathrooms, kitchen/diner & living room.

Outdoors there is a beautiful dining option with the most amazing views. It also boasts a private 9.5m x 4m swimming pool. This property with private pool boasts the most wonderful views at every turn

The tranquil retreat is completely furnished and will be ready for the lucky winner to move into if they want to live in it, or it can be used to provide an income by selling it or letting it out to holidaymakers.

In addition to the fully furnished Tuscan villa, transfer taxes and legal fees will be covered. Also included will be two flights to Italy so contracts can be signed, with two nights in a hotel and car hire included.

The villa is located in Garfagnana – a truly peaceful location, in the midst of the countryside, with plenty of pretty hilltop villages to visit, as well as National Parks, boasting rolling hills and mountains. In fact, The Garfagnana is one of the most famous ‘undiscovered’ parts of Italy; a large area of valley and mountain north of Lucca and Pisa, in the northern part of Tuscany.

From the Garfagnana valley it takes around one hour to reach Lucca by car or train and about 20 minutes more to the airport in Pisa, while Florence is approximately a two-hour drive away.

The coast can be easily reached by car or train while the excellent ski resort of Abetone takes around one hour 20 minutes by car.

Promoter Jon Nurse said, “This could be a truly life-changing opportunity to have your very own Tuscan retreat with a beautiful private pool – and it’s yours to do what you want with it.

“You can live it in and enjoy it, imagine sitting in a nearby piazza sipping an Aperol and sampling the amazing food you get in the traditional restaurants. Alternatively, you could rent this home out as a holiday home, or even sell it to give you a great nest egg.

“The funds generated from this sale will be put to good use. We know there’s a shortage of good accommodation in the UK so we want to get involved and improve situations for people that need it. A stable and nice home should be the cornerstone for anyone and any family, it is the building block that makes society a better place to live.”

Tickets have just gone on sale at www.winhousesinitaly.com and a computer generated winner will be chosen on January 22, 2022 in the presence of a competition and gaming lawyer.

