Tragedy on Benidorm beach as man dies. Sadly, an elderly man has drowned on a beach in Benidorm.

The shocking events happened on Sunday, September 5 at around 18:30 PM. Emergency services were alerted to the fact that a man had been pulled unconscious from the water. The incident happened on Benidorm’s Poniente beach.

Emergency services were alerted to the fact that lifeguards were already performing basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the man who had been pulled from the sea.

Emergency services in the form of a SAMU unit were quickly mobilised and rushed to the scene of the incident. As soon as the medical team arrived they took over from the lifeguards and began advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation manoeuvres. They also tried other recovery techniques on the elderly man. Sadly though there was no response from the man to the medical assistance.

Tragically, the 77-year-old man died despite the best efforts of everyone involved.

In other Benidorm news, Benidorm local police get semiautomatic defibrillators to help save lives, in the area.

The local police in Benidorm have now been equipped with a series of AEDs (Semiautomatic Defibrillators). According to the police 80 per cent of cardiac arrests occur in homes or on public roads. The police now hope they can help out more as they have 10 vehicles equipped with AEDs.

The most important thing for survival rates is speed and this is where the local police will be able to help out in the future.

