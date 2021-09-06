Torre del Mar International Air Festival takes place in Velez-Malaga this weekend.

The Torre del Mar International Air Festival returns to Velez-Malaga this weekend after being cancelled last year



Antonio Moreno Ferrer, the mayor of Velez-Malaga, accompanied by Jesus Perez Atencia, the deputy-mayor of Torre del Mar, today, Monday, September 6, attended the ceremony to present Torre del Mar International Air Festival, which returns this weekend to the Malaga town of Velez-Malaga, after being cancelled in 2020.

This year, the event will feature a total of 35 aircraft, with Malaga Aeroblub aircraft, six aerobatic pilots, four aircraft formations, and two demonstrations by the Guardia Civil, and the National Police, with the director of the festival, Pablo Gonzalez, describing it as, “the best in Spain at the moment”.

Mayor Ferrer pointed out that, “it is a clearly consolidated event on our coastline, which necessarily had to be suspended last year due to the pandemic, given the multitude of visitors it attracts, and that we resume this year with the utmost respect for the security measures, and in order to contribute to the reactivation of the local economy and favour the service sector, which is having such a bad time at the moment”.

Adding how he believes these type of events, “act as job generators, and seek to break with the tourist seasonality in the municipality”, before stating, “The ‘Air Show’ makes Velez-Malaga an international benchmark, and contributes to enhancing the tourist, cultural, gastronomic and leisure offer, beyond the offer represented by our climate and the 22 kilometres of themed, accessible and open throughout the year”.

The deputy mayor pointed out that “Torre del Mar recovers its International Air Festival in 2021, and does so with pride and responsibility, after a 2020 that marked us all due to the start of the pandemic, from then on, our objective was always that the municipality of Velez, its streets, its beaches, its surroundings, was a safe place”, pointing out that “the best place to watch this show is the beach, precisely the place where we have placed the most emphasis on extreme security measures”.

A free shuttle bus will be available to all residents, departing from the El Ingenio Shopping Centre, to Torre del Mar, with different round-trip times, and several municipal plots will be set up in different areas with a large number of parking spaces.

Perez Atencia has hoped that “together we will once again recover the essence of the festival this next weekend and we will do so with total responsibility”, as reported by malagahoy.es.

