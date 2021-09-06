THE Calanova Cancer Charity is keeping very busy with a number of different events taking place.

Firstly, a very special presentation and donation was made in the Calanova Cancer Shop by an 8-year- old boy called Kai who presented his long hair to Jaime Coll the president of Aspanob, the Association for Children with Cancer in Mallorca together with the €311.23 that he had collected in sponsorship to have it cut.

So, remember that anyone who is having long hair cut, there is always a need for good quality hair so that wigs may be made for children suffering from cancer.

On September 28, for the eighth year running the charity will be taking part in the Macmillan Coffee Morning which raises funds to keep supporting Macmillan nurses in the UK.

The get together will take place from 11am at the Secret Garden in Portals Nous and a donation of €5 is requested. Everyone is invited to attend and will be more than welcome to bring their own cakes or biscuits to share with those present.

Finally, the charity has opened a Furniture Store just 200 metres from the old shop which is a lot bigger and at the moment has some extremely good nearly new furniture, some in modern older and some more traditional plus a selection of paintings, carpets, fans and televisions, indeed something for everyone.

