Sentence increased for man caught with over 5,000 indecent images of children

Nathan Delgado has had his prison term increased after the Solicitor General, the Rt Hon Lucy Frazer, QC MP, referred his original sentence to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

A North London man who made thousands of indecent images of children has had his prison term increased after the Solicitor General, the Rt Hon Lucy Frazer, QC MP, referred his original sentence to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

Nathan Delgado, 49, was arrested in March following a search of his home. Analysis of Delgado’s mobile phone found over 5,000 indecent images of children, of which 26 were identified as being taken by Delgado himself. It also was identified that Delgado had been discussing the sexual abuse of children online, distributing the indecent images as well as engaging in offending intended to involve a young child online.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



On June 18, Delgado was convicted of a number of offences relating to making, taking and distributing indecent photographs of children, and attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act. Delgado was sentenced to two years imprisonment at Wood Green Crown Court. He was also issued with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for life and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

On September 3the Court of Appeal found the original sentence to be unduly lenient and increased his sentence to three years’ imprisonment.

Speaking after the hearing, the Solicitor General, the Rt Hon Lucy Frazer, QC MP said, “Delgado’s offending was wide-ranging and it will have had a serious effect on the children involved. I welcome the decision of the Court of Appeal to increase his sentence.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.