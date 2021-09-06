School flu vaccinations get underway in Scotland in the form of a “painless nasal spray”.

Scotland has started its biggest flu immunisation programme yet, and both primary and secondary school pupils began receiving their vaccinations on Monday, September 6.

It is expected that around 4 million people will be given the flu vaccine for free this year. It will be the first time that secondary school pupils are able to take advantage of free flu vaccines in Scotland, and they will be given the vaccine in the form of a painless nasal spray.

Public Health Minister Maree Todd commented that: “More people than ever are being offered the flu vaccine and we hope to see a large uptake amongst pupils as we aim to keep flu out of schools this year.

“If you’ve not missed the deadline for returning consent forms to your school, I’d urge you to complete and return these now. Last year with the public health measures that were in place, there was lower levels of flu than there has been in previous years so our immunity levels to flu may be lower this year.

“The vaccines are safe and the best way to help protect you, and others, from flu this winter.”

According to the government, “The flu virus changes every year, so you need to get the vaccine every year to stay protected. The flu vaccine cannot give you flu, but it can stop you catching it. The COVID-19 vaccine does not offer any protection from flu, you need to get the separate flu vaccine.”

