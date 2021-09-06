Sanchez ignored advice that could lower the cost of electricity by 30%

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reportedly ignored advice given to him in 2018 that could have lowered the cost of electricity by 30 per cent.

In 2018, the Executive of Pedro Sanchez ignored the proposals of the Energy Transition Expert Commission to lower the price of electricity by up to 30 per cent, Spanish daily newspaper ABC reports.

The Expert Commission also recommended a tax shakeup that would make greener sources of electricity cheaper. Their recommendations were first made in 2018 when the Partido Popular held power, but they were again made to Sanchez when he took control of La Moncloa later that year.

Related: The average daily price of electricity in the wholesale market is set to rise this Monday, September 6, after three days of falls, to 132.65 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh), and will mark the most expensive Monday for consumers in the history of Spain.

Specifically, the price of electricity this Monday will be almost 4 euros more than the one charged on Sunday and 8 euros more than that of a week ago, on Monday, August 30, when it stood at 124.45 euros MWh.

