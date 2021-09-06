AFTER months of closure due to the pandemic the Salon Varietes in Fuengirola is up and running again with a fascinating programme.

During the closure supporters along the Costa del Sol, rallied round to help raise funds so that the theatre could keep running and on Sunday September 5 it was back in business with a sold-out opening show.

September weekends will see entertainment from The Abba Experience, followed by Rock of the Ages and finally Ricky Lavazza and his tribute to musicals.

October sees a big production of the smash hit Broadway musical comedy Little Shop of Horrors based on the Roger Corman B Movie with a full cast of local actors and singers in a show directed by Catrina Helsby.

It runs from Thursday October 14 to Sunday October 24 (except for October 18 when there is no show) and tickets for this and all other shows must be made in person or by calling the box office on 952 474 542 between 11am and 2.30pm Monday to Friday or one hour before each performance.

All current social distancing requirements including wearing of masks must be followed in the auditorium.

Then in November the theatre presents the West End’s longest running show, Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap which ran continuously from 1952 to March 2020 when the pandemic hit.

The play began life as a short radio play written as a birthday present for Queen Mary, the consort of King George V.

It was broadcast on May 30 1947 under the name Three Blind Mice and when it hit the stage in 1952 the name was changed and audiences have always been asked not to reveal the twist at the end when the killer’s identity becomes known.

The Salon Varietes version will be performed from Wednesday November 3 to Sunday November 7.

