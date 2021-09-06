Restaurant turns its Wifi password into a maths equation

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Restaurant turns its Wifi password into a maths equation
Restaurant turns its Wifi password into a maths equation Credit: Pixabay

Restaurant turns its Wifi password into a maths equation, leaving people stumped.

One Thai restaurant in San Antonio in Texas has set restaurant-goers an extreme puzzle in order to get hold of the Wi-Fi code for the restaurant. One restaurant-goer was stumped, and took to Reddit to ask for help.

One person who attempted to crack the code said: “This looks a lot like a summation of a binomial probability density function. I strongly doubt the divider between N/m should even be there.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“It would then be equivalent to having a number of successes of at least half of the attempts made, statistically, with a success probability of 25%. The answer depends on the number of attempts though.

“Try password ‘binomial’ or ‘Binomial’ or something like that.”

Comments on the possible Wi-Fi code got heated, but one user kept things light and said: “The REAL answer to this problem is that they don’t even have wifi.”


Another user gave a response that would baffle most people and commented that: “The first term in the summation should be a combination not a fraction if this is a binomial distribution.

“In that case (N N/2) = N!/((N/2)!2), and, (N N) = 1. The first term in the summation expansion is (N N/2)* (3/16)N/2 and the last term is (1/4)N. I’d simplify the addition of the two terms: (1/4)N * [ N!/((N/2)!)2) * 3N/2 + 1]

“I think this answer suffices if N/2 and N are consecutive. But if that were the case N=2 so the answer would be (7/16).


“Also this assumes a LOT, due mostly to how vague the q is, and is also primarily based off the original assumption the first term in the summation was a combination and not a fraction.”

Maybe accessing the Internet by free Wi-Fi in this restaurant is not worth the effort.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

 

Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here