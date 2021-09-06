News in Brief – Costa Blanca South

By
Linda Hall
-
0
News in Brief - Costa Blanca South
YOUTH ORCHESTRA: Young musicians from Elche’s Miguel Hernandez University practising earlier this year Photo credit: Joven Orquesta UMH

Music makers MIGUEL HERNANDEZ UNIVERSITY’S Joven Orquesta is auditioning musicians on September 18 for places in the orchestra during the 2021-2022 academic year although applications should be received by September 13. The try-outs are open to UMH students and over-14s from Conservatoires or others who have finished their music studies. 

Taking root TWO types of protected juniper planted in Torrevieja’s Molina del Agua park last winter have survived the hot summer months. The South-east Naturalist Association (ANSE) explained that the 250 saplings are watered by drip irrigation which will be removed once the trees are well established in some years’ time.

Be prepared THE start of the school year usually costs the parents of state school pupils around €200.  But this year, as well as buying writing and other materials, some families are also adding the cost of tablets or laptops in case there is a return to online cases.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

No charge THE Alicante high court of Alicante acquitted a 37-year-old man remanded for two years for supposedly raping a woman in Santa Pola. The alleged victim’s account was neither coherent nor reasonable, the tribunal said, prompting the judges to find in favour of the accused despite their possible doubts.

Rich pickings A total of 23,291 residents, whose bank balances topped €600,000 after debts were deducted, paid the Valencian Community’s Wealth Tax in 2019, Spain’s Tax Authority revealed. All had fortunes averaging €3 million, putting the region in second place after Cataluña and in front of Madrid in third place. 

Don’t go TORREVIEJA HOSPITAL returns to the public sector on October 15 when Ribera Salud’s 15-year contract comes to an end.  Huge billboards have appeared at the principal access roads to the municipality, declaring “No to the reversion” followed by the equivalent of “If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it.”


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here