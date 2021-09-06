News in Brief – Costa Blanca South

Music makers MIGUEL HERNANDEZ UNIVERSITY’S Joven Orquesta is auditioning musicians on September 18 for places in the orchestra during the 2021-2022 academic year although applications should be received by September 13. The try-outs are open to UMH students and over-14s from Conservatoires or others who have finished their music studies.

Taking root TWO types of protected juniper planted in Torrevieja’s Molina del Agua park last winter have survived the hot summer months. The South-east Naturalist Association (ANSE) explained that the 250 saplings are watered by drip irrigation which will be removed once the trees are well established in some years’ time.

Be prepared THE start of the school year usually costs the parents of state school pupils around €200. But this year, as well as buying writing and other materials, some families are also adding the cost of tablets or laptops in case there is a return to online cases.

No charge THE Alicante high court of Alicante acquitted a 37-year-old man remanded for two years for supposedly raping a woman in Santa Pola. The alleged victim’s account was neither coherent nor reasonable, the tribunal said, prompting the judges to find in favour of the accused despite their possible doubts.

Rich pickings A total of 23,291 residents, whose bank balances topped €600,000 after debts were deducted, paid the Valencian Community’s Wealth Tax in 2019, Spain’s Tax Authority revealed. All had fortunes averaging €3 million, putting the region in second place after Cataluña and in front of Madrid in third place.

Don’t go TORREVIEJA HOSPITAL returns to the public sector on October 15 when Ribera Salud’s 15-year contract comes to an end. Huge billboards have appeared at the principal access roads to the municipality, declaring “No to the reversion” followed by the equivalent of “If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it.”