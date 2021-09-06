Missing cyclist found dead during the ‘Ciudad de Lucena’ race

A CYCLIST reported missing during a mountain race was later found dead by emergency services



A 42-year-old cyclist who had been reported as missing while competing in the 50.5km XXVI MTB Route ‘Ciudad de Lucena’, in the province of Cordoba, on Sunday, September 5, was reported to 112 emergencies at around 2.40pm as having gone missing after all the other approximately 300 riders had crossed the finishing line.

Fellow competitors said he was last seen riding along the CO-6218, near to where the old San Jose cemetery is located in the Lucentan town, which is where his body was finally found, as confirmed by the Guardia Civil to ABC, explaining that they discovered his body at around 3.45pm, lying a short distance from the road, next to an olive grove path.

Not much more information is known at this time about his cause of death, but his body was taken to the Institute of Legal Medicine of Cordoba, where the result of the autopsy will help to determine whether it was an accidental death due to a fall, or other circumstances derived from his sports practice, and obviously, the news has hit the other particpants or the race very badly.

He had been reported missing by a group of friends who were taking part in the race with him, who claimed he had complained to them of not feeling well, at which point a team of volunteers, members of the Civil Protection, and officers from the Local and National Police, plus the Guardia Civil, all initiated a search operation to look for him, working backwards from the finishing line until he was finally located around 2km back along the route, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

