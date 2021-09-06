Meeting British citizens across Italy

The British Embassy in Rome is holding meetings across Italy to update British citizens working and living in the country.

The British Embassy in Rome and the British Consulate General Milan have been holding meetings across Italy to update British citizens working and living in the country and answering their questions regarding Britain’s departure from the European Union.

“In our team’s continuous effort to reach as many British expats in Italy as possible, we will be announcing further outreach meetings here and via direct email. Should you wish to receive such emails please subscribe by writing to [email protected],” the Embassy said.

Upcoming British citizens outreach meetings include on Thursday September 9, 10am to 1pm, “Residency Roadshow for UK Nationals in Marche, Abruzzo and Molise.”

