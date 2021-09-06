Massive passport control queues have continued to form today at three of the UK’s main airports.

Massive queues are causing ‘horrific’ delays at passport controls at three of the UK’s busiest airports.

Arrivals delays into Heathrow, Luton and Manchester airports have caused outrage among travellers who say that the country is fast becoming an international ‘laughing stock’.

As families returned from their summer holidays for the start of the school term, one traveller collapsed (pic above) after landing in London and luggage was seen tumbling from conveyor belts because queues at ‘poorly managed’ arrivals halls were up to five hours.

‘Massive queues at London Luton airport past midnight. Any social distancing is virtually impossible. Why do we have to pay extra for overpriced covid tests when the situation at the border is so poorly managed?’ Anastasia Tolmacova, who posted the chaos on social media at Luton Airport at 1 am this morning, (Monday, September 6).

One elderly passenger is said to have fainted at Manchester airport’s Terminal 2 as the queues piled up with many forced to wait for the massive queue for hours.

The scenes of passengers queuing at UK airports have sparked furious demands for ministers to intervene. MPs and travel industry figures last night demanded a meaningful response from Home Secretary Priti Patel and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, saying the chaotic scenes were blighting the UK’s global reputation and running the risk of a spike in Covid cases.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused by additional checks at the UK Border. Border Force is responsible for this part of the journey and we continue to work with them to ensure wait times are reduced as much as possible. Our Passenger Services team works extremely hard to prioritise families and those with additional needs and to ensure the comfort of our customers,” said a spokesman for Luton Airport, who added that the delays were not their fault.

Paul Charles, of travel consultancy The PC Agency, said ministers appeared to be ‘deliberately sowing complexity around global travel’. ‘How does it look to other countries?’ he said. ‘It sends the message that Britain is not fit for purpose.’

