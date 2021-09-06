Maritime Rescue helicopter saves stranded bather on Playa de la Rijana in Granada

A bather had to be saved by the Maritime Rescue helicopter after he became cut off by the tide on rocks at Playa de la Rijana in Granada province

According to 112 emergency services, a service attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Junta de Andalucia, a 27-year-old man had to be rescued by helicopter this afternoon, Monday, September 6, after he found himself trapped on some rocks on the Rijana beach in the Granada municipality of Gualchos.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



112 reported receiving a call at around 6.35pm, from a private individual alerting them to the situation of a young man being trapped on the rocks at Playa de la Rijana, and in need of rescuing, at which point the coordinating centre mobilised a rescue helicopter from the Maritime Rescue, along with the Guardia Civil, and a Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES 061) to the location.

The testimony of the alert reportedly says that two young men had gone to the rocky outcrop at Playa de la Rijana, with one of them subsequently being able to make his way back to safety, while his companion became stranded when the tide came in, cutting off his escape from the rocky outcrop around 100 metres from the shore.

The Maritime Rescue helicopter finally managed to rescue the young man, and he was transferred to the Santa Ana hospital in Motril as a health precaution, as reported by granadadigital.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.