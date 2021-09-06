Lugo footballer in scary accident with his wife and three children in Spain

Galician footballer in scary accident with his wife and three children in Spain’s Lugo.

The Galician midfielder Fernando Seoane has suffered from a terrible scare after an accident which took place on Sunday, September 6. The footballer had been travelling along with his family in Spain’s Lugo when their car overturned.

The shocking accident happened on Avenida das Fontiñas in Lugo. The footballer had been travelling in an SUV and was accompanied by his wife and three children, including a baby. The SUV is reported to have collided with a parked car before overturning.

Luckily despite the car overturning all five members of the family were able to escape from the accident without having suffered from any serious injuries. The accident is said to have just been a “scare” for the family.

The club said: “It was all just a scare, with no major consequences. The red and white family couldn’t be happier with this news.”

In other football news, ITV is set to be the home of the England Women’s football team, in a new deal with the FA.

ITV are set to show both tournament qualifiers and friendly matches for the England Women’s Senior team. This is part of a new four-year deal.

According to ITV, “from this current season up to and including 2024/25, the Lionesses’ efforts to reach both World Cup and European Championships as well as friendly games will be broadcast live and free to air on ITV, ITV4 and ITV Hub.”

Football fans will be able to see the action begin almost immediately as coverage of England’s opening FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying match will be shown on Friday, September 17.

