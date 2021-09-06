Lifeless body found in search for missing British musician Jonathan Pickford

A lifeless body has reportedly been found in the search for the missing British musician, Jonathan Pickford.

It is believed that the body of Jonathan Pickford was discovered near the river where his van and his two pet dogs had previously been found earlier this week.

Jonathan was an expat musician and he went missing on August 29. An extensive search mission was launched involving three Guardia civil teams, civil protection volunteers and the local police.

Spanish journalist Jesus Navarro, reported that Jonathan’s body was discovered at the side of the river in Almogia.

On Twitter Navarro said: “The body of Jonathan Pickford or Pix as he was known to friends has been found beside the river in the search area in the municipality of Almogia.

“He had disappeared a few days ago.”

According to reports the body was discovered on the morning of Monday, September 6 by officers from the Guardia Civil. At this point in time there has not been any official confirmation from the Guardia civil, yet.

