Latest PCR test costs for green and amber travel list destinations.

A trip abroad requires substantial planning and travellers need to make sure they are up to date with the latest rules and regulations in light of the pandemic.

It is very important to remember that PCR testing still remains free for those who are displaying symptoms of Covid-19 in the UK.

Testing in order to travel, however, comes at a cost – and this leads to an additional cost on top of holidays, reports Herts Live.

Costs of tests, and which countries are on the green, amber and red list, differ.

If you have friends or family planning to visit you in Spain, here are the latest costs, correct at the time of writing that you can supply them with.

Ryanair offers a green travel pack, which includes 1x pre-departure text and 1x day two PCR test pack, is priced at £86 – €100 with its discount code FLYRYANAIR.

A pre-departure home-testing kit is £43 – €50 with the discount code. Here, a travel certificate is provided and you can get next day results from the receipt of the sample.

TUI has teamed up with government-authorised providers Chronomics to offer testing packages for all its package holiday customers this summer, including TUI River Cruises.

They are available from just £20 – €23 per person with delivery and return costs for the tests included in the price.

British Airways lists a number of different suppliers. Prices vary depending on the provider and type of test, such as test to leave the UK, test to enter the UK, day two and day eight arrivals, and test to release- visit the BA website here.

EasyJet says the key thing to be aware of is that it’s the colour of the destination on the day you return to the UK, as well as your age and vaccination status, which determines what action you need to take.

The airline is offering discounted tests from Randox and Collinson, which will mean tests start at £43 – €50 and £55.20 – €64 respectively for a pre-travel PCR test.

