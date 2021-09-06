Jean-Pierre Adams: Former France international dies aged 73. Adams had spent 39 years in a coma after undergoing a routine knee operation when he was 34.

Sadly, the former international defender Jean-Pierre Adams has died aged 73. Adams had spent a staggering 39 years in a coma after undergoing a routine knee operation at Lyon Hospital. The operation went wrong following an anaesthesia error.

Adams had the knee operation when he was only 34 years old in 1982. Sadly, it has now been confirmed that he has died at Nimes University Hospital.

The footballer was born in 1948 in Dakar, Senegal. French newspaper L’Equipe has confirmed that sadly he lost his fight after the fateful operation, that took place many years ago.

After the operation Adams was discharged from hospital and since then had been cared for by Bernadette, his loving wife. In 2007, Bernadette said: ‘Jean-Pierre feels, smells, hears, jumps when a dog barks. But he cannot see.’

Bernadette spoke to Paris United in April 2020 and said: ‘People on Facebook say he should be unplugged… But he is not plugged!’

‘I just don’t have the courage to stop giving him food and water.

‘He has a normal routine. He wakes up at 7, eats… He may be in a vegetative state, but he can hear and sit in a wheelchair.’

