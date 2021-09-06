Go walking in Orihuela

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Go walking in Orihuela
NORIAS GEMELAS: Bike excursion to visit Orihuela’s historic waterwheels Photo credit: Cerca de las Estrellas (Wikiloc)

ORIHUELA’S conducted tours continue throughout September, city hall’s Tourism department announced.

These include a route leaving Orihuela cathedral at 8.30pm on Saturday September 11. This takes participants to the 16th century Nuestra Señora de Monserrate chapel which also houses a copy of the statue that is kept in the Nuestra Señor de Monserrate Sanctuary.

A week later, on September 18, the tour will instead set out from the Sanctuary, again at 8.30pm, taking a similar route to arrive at the chapel.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

According to legend, the Sanctuary is constructed above the cave where the image of the city’s patroness was found in 1306 after being hidden for centuries.  The existing building was built in the 18th century.

Friday, September 17, sees the Leyendas (Legends) route followed by Palacios on September 24.  Both leave the Oficina de Turismo in central Orihuela at 8.30pm.

Last up on September 26 is an opportunity for cyclists to ride to the Norias Gemelas waterwheels, setting out from Plaza del Carmen at 9am.


The excursions are all free, but places are limited and it is necessary to make a prior reservation via the Página web de la Concejalía de Turismo website.  For more information, send a WhatsApp to 673 83 63 85.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here