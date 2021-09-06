Go walking in Orihuela

ORIHUELA’S conducted tours continue throughout September, city hall’s Tourism department announced.

These include a route leaving Orihuela cathedral at 8.30pm on Saturday September 11. This takes participants to the 16th century Nuestra Señora de Monserrate chapel which also houses a copy of the statue that is kept in the Nuestra Señor de Monserrate Sanctuary.

A week later, on September 18, the tour will instead set out from the Sanctuary, again at 8.30pm, taking a similar route to arrive at the chapel.

According to legend, the Sanctuary is constructed above the cave where the image of the city’s patroness was found in 1306 after being hidden for centuries. The existing building was built in the 18th century.

Friday, September 17, sees the Leyendas (Legends) route followed by Palacios on September 24. Both leave the Oficina de Turismo in central Orihuela at 8.30pm.

Last up on September 26 is an opportunity for cyclists to ride to the Norias Gemelas waterwheels, setting out from Plaza del Carmen at 9am.

The excursions are all free, but places are limited and it is necessary to make a prior reservation via the Página web de la Concejalía de Turismo website. For more information, send a WhatsApp to 673 83 63 85.