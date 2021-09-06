Globant technology company opens an office in Malaga

THE technology company Globant has opened a new office in Malaga looking to create 100 new jobs in the city
The Globant technology company – originally founded in Argentina – despite already functioning in the city of Malaga since March, through teleworking, had now become physically incorporated, and opened its new office, located in the Digital Content Pole, where it plans to create around 100 jobs in this new headquarters before the end of 2021.
Luis Ureta, the General Director of Globant Spain, during the presentation of his new workspace, highlighted that the company shares values with Malaga, “of how to reinvent itself and look to the future”, and will develop a Centre for Innovation in Artificial Intelligence in the city.
Globant is what is considered in the business world as a unicorn, for exceeding a billion dollars in valuation, collaborating with companies of the stature of Disney, Google, and Ubisoft, and this Malaga facility becomes their third workplace in Spain, after Madrid and Barcelona, with Urtea saying, “The opening of our new offices in Malaga is a key milestone in the company’s expansion plans in Spain, from where we will respond to our vision of increased organisations”.
This centre will be used to deepen research and knowledge in AI, and will collaborate with the development of disruptive solutions such as Augmented Coding, Fluent Lab, and StarMeUp, and others such as those developed by Walmeric, a company they recently acquired.
Martin Umaran, a co-founder of the company, and president in Europe, was enthusiastic about the reception at the Digital Pole, “When we were asked to come here we felt that it was our place, it is full of entrepreneurs, startups, and people who are doing new things, we feel that we are being reborn here”.
This company already has 20,000 workers spread over 18 countries around the world, a meteoric growth since its inception in 2003, going public on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014, as reported by malagahoy.es.
