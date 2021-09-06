Globant technology company opens an office in Malaga

Globant is what is considered in the business world as a unicorn, for exceeding a billion dollars in valuation, collaborating with companies of the stature of Disney, Google, and Ubisoft, and this Malaga facility becomes their third workplace in Spain, after Madrid and Barcelona, with Urtea saying, “The opening of our new offices in Malaga is a key milestone in the company’s expansion plans in Spain, from where we will respond to our vision of increased organisations”.

This centre will be used to deepen research and knowledge in AI, and will collaborate with the development of disruptive solutions such as Augmented Coding, Fluent Lab, and StarMeUp, and others such as those developed by Walmeric, a company they recently acquired.

Martin Umaran, a co-founder of the company, and president in Europe, was enthusiastic about the reception at the Digital Pole, “When we were asked to come here we felt that it was our place, it is full of entrepreneurs, startups, and people who are doing new things, we feel that we are being reborn here”.

This company already has 20,000 workers spread over 18 countries around the world, a meteoric growth since its inception in 2003, going public on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014, as reported by malagahoy.es.

