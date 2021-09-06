Foreign Secretary holds virtual meeting with Bangladesh Foreign Minister

By
Deirdre Tynan
-
0
Foreign Secretary Domenic Raab. Image: Gov.uk

They discussed different aspects of UK-Bangladesh relationship including tackling climate change, strengthening bilateral trade, supporting Rohingya refugees, and the importance of a coordinated international response on Afghanistan.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Bangladeshi Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr A K Abdul Momen MP held a virtual meeting on September 6.

During their meeting they discussed the strong relationship between the UK and Bangladesh. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab congratulated Bangladesh on its golden jubilee of independence and welcomed the last 50 years of UK-Bangladesh relations

The Foreign Secretary stressed the importance of a coordinated international response on Afghanistan with the aim of safeguarding regional stability.

The Foreign Secretary reiterated the UK’s support for the action Bangladesh has taken on climate change in the run up to COP26 and beyond, especially the country’s transition away from coal to clean and renewable energy, and pressed for Bangladesh to commit to a 2050 net zero target.

The Foreign Secretary conveyed the UK’s appreciation to the Government of Bangladesh for hosting the Rohingya refugees. He reaffirmed the UK’s continued support to ensure dignified lives for the refugees, to enable the Rohingya to return home to Rakhine state, and to maintain pressure on Myanmar.


The Foreign Secretary welcomed the inaugural trade dialogue and discussed further opportunities for strengthening trade between the two countries.

Deirdre Tynan
Deirdre Tynan is an award-winning journalist who enjoys bringing the best in news reporting to Spain’s largest English-language newspaper, Euro Weekly News. She has previously worked at The Mirror, Ireland on Sunday and for news agencies, media outlets and international organisations in America, Europe and Asia. A huge fan of British politics and newspapers, Deirdre is equally fascinated by the political scene in Madrid and Sevilla. She moved to Spain in 2018 and is based in Jaen.

