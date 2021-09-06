Demand for workers remains high amidst growing worker shortages

The number of new job adverts being posted each week has remained high since early June, but Britain faces a chronic shortage of workers.



This high level of demand continues as many sectors find themselves with a shortage of available workers and companies battle to recruit staff, the Recruitment & Employment Confederation (REC) has warned

Neil Carberry, Chief Executive of the REC, said, “Demand for workers remains very high across the economy and shows no signs of weakening. With businesses in the particularly squeezed food, logistics and hospitality sectors starting to gear up for Christmas, the months ahead could be difficult – even with a large number of people coming off furlough in August and September.

“It is worth remembering that some of this could be short-term. Large numbers of people are finding new work post-pandemic as the economy reshapes. But that realignment will take time, and there is good evidence to suggest that the market will remain tight for some years to come, even if the current crisis passes.

“Hiring businesses need to assess their workforce plans and work out how they are going to attract and retain the staff they need in the coming months and years. Recruitment businesses are best placed to help with this, as experts in the field. But employers also need government to work with them in a practical, co-operative way on skills, unemployment and immigration changes in order to get through this crisis,” he added.

