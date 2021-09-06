Cercancias train derails entering Barcelona’s El Prat station

A Cercancias train derailed as it entered El Prat station in Barcelona, cutting the R2 south line

The circulation of trains between Gava and El Prat de Llobregat was interrupted this afternoon, Monday, September 6, at around 5.40pm, after a Cercanias train that was travelling on the R2 south line between Sant Vicenc de Calders and Barcelona Estacion de Francia derailed when changing axis to enter El Prat de Llobregat station in Barcelona.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The location of the accident, on the intersection with the main R2 line, has caused it to affect all the commuter and medium distance lines that go from Barcelona to the south of Catalonia.

According to Renfe, a carriage left its axis, but no personal injuries have been reported, and the passengers have all been transferred by means of intercommunication bridges to another train that had pulled up on the opposite line, and now the company is managing alternative transportation for travellers while the accident is cleared.

Adif technicians are evaluating if there is a possibility of still being able to circulate on the other track, and thus be able to restore the train services on one of the busiest lines in the region of Catalonia.

At the moment, the R2 south line is affected by transshipment between Gava and Barcelona, but the delays are being managed, with the regional trains and lines of R13, R14, R15, R16, and R17 all being diverted through Vilafranca del Penedes, Barcelona, which affects R4, as reported by elperiodico.com.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.