Catalonia considers incentives to get more young people jabbed. In Catalonia the government is talking about approaching “influences” who could help them encourage young people to be vaccinated.

The secretary of Public Health, Carmen Cabezas, has said that she is concerned that even after people return from their summer holidays the vaccination program will not take off again in Catalonia, particularly in the 20-39 age group.

Cabezas commented that this age group are not exempt from the risk of the coronavirus and that in the fifth wave of the coronavirus pandemic over 300 people were admitted to ICU departments. In this age group 9 people also died too during the fifth wave.

Speaking to Rac1, Cabezas commented that the Health Department has “more than 1.5 million vaccines in the fridge” but they are waiting for people to agree to be vaccinated.

In a bid to tempt young people to be vaccinated Cabezas said that the Health Department is talking to “influences”. They hope that by working with influences and social media networks they will be able to come up with initiatives to tempt people to be vaccinated.

“We are thinking about many things to encourage young people to get vaccinated and to recognise those who have already done so.” said Cabezas.

As reported by La Sexta, “The Public Health Secretary indicated that the group that “worries her most” is the 20-39 age group, as a third of them have not yet started vaccination, despite the fact that they have been able to do so for two months.”

In other Spanish coronavirus news, Spanish scientists detect can 80% of Covid-19 cases through voice analysis. Research is being carried out using artificial intelligence and it can detect if a person is infected with the coronavirus, just by listening to their voice.

The research is being carried out by the artificial intelligence company Biometric Vox, in collaboration with the Cruces hospital and Domingo Pascual-Figal, head of Cardiology at Murcia’s Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital. Using this voice recognition technology, it is possible to detect with an 80 per cent success rate if a person has the coronavirus.

