Casualty launches writing contest for frontline medical workers

As part of its 35th anniversary celebrations, BBC Studios’ Casualty is working with BBC Writersroom to launch an exciting opportunity for frontline medical workers to join the writing team of the world’s longest running medical drama.



Accurate medicine has always been at the heart of Casualty, with the production team working with nurses, doctors, paramedics and medical advisors to ensure medical scenarios are always reflected as accurately as possible. Now, as part of its 35th anniversary celebrations, the popular medical drama is opening its doors to find a new talented writer with direct medical experience to be part of the team.

The first opportunity of its kind for 20 years, applicants will be asked to write and submit part of a Casualty episode based on a brief about clinical Lead Dylan Keogh having the day from hell in the ED.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Anyone with front line medical experience is encouraged to join in, with no previous writing experience required. At least one successful writer will then have the opportunity to work with the Casualty team to write a shadow episode.

Submissions open on Monday 6 September and will remain open for six weeks, ending on Wednesday 20 October.

Deborah Sathe, Senior Executive Producer Casualty and Holby City, said, “Casualty and its sister show Holby City have a history of inspiring its audience to have a career in medicine. Now it’s our turn to offer the medical world a chance to work in our world.

“Casualty is opening its doors for new writers who have real life experience of working on the medical frontline. Medicine and those that know how to handle it are the core of our show. No one knows more than our frontline workers the extraordinary escapades of those that save our lives on a daily basis. We are looking for aspiring writers in the medical world to come and have a go at writing an episode for us. Could you be the next voice that helps deliver our next BAFTA? Have you always wanted to put words into the mouths of our own Dylan, Faith, Charlie and Jacob? If yes, then enter our contest because we can’t wait to read your versions of our world,” she added.

Full details on how to enter can be found at: www.bbc.co.uk/writersroom/opportunities/nhsheroes

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.