Brutal homophobic attack in Madrid sees man have ‘fag’ engraved onto his buttock

A BRUTAL homophobic attack on a young man in Madrid ended with his assailants engraving the word ‘fag’ onto his buttock



National Police officers in Madrid are investigating an incident that occurred at around 5pm on Sunday, September 5, in the Malasaña neighborhood of the city, during which a young 20-year-old man was reportedly attacked by a gang of hooded men – armed with a knife – in the doorway of his home, who cut his lip, and then used the knife to engrave the word ‘fag’ onto his buttock.

After receiving his complaint, officers are checking the security cameras in the area, in an effort to identify the assailants, while also taking a statement from the victim to try to discover the whereabouts of this group.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to Telemadrid, in 2018, a total of 345 attacks were reported in the city, a figure that fell to 321 in 2019, while during 2020 there were 211 attacks reported, although this can be put down, in large, to the circumstances of the pandemic and the lack of movement.

In a recent survey by the Movement Against Intolerance, it was revealed that there has been a significant change of modus operandi, with the number of face-to-face attacks decreasing, while digital attacks have skyrocketed, as 40 per cent of those surveyed claimed to have suffered homophobic attacks through social networks.

It must be also be taken into account – according to the survey – that two out of three cases of violence against the LGTBI community are not reported, with the common profile of this type of aggressor usually being males aged between 20 and 29 years old, although it has become increasingly common for minors to be involved, as reported by larazon.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.