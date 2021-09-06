British Airways to welcome home ParalympicsGB team after Tokyo triumph

British Airways is set to welcome home the final athletes from ParalympicsGB after their triumph at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic games, with the flight due to land today at 7.20pm BST today, September 6.

Athletes have been returning home from Tokyo throughout the past week with a total of 124 medals including 41 gold, 38 silver and 45 bronze weighing a combined total of 63.946kg.

Mike Sharrock, Chief Executive of ParalympicsGB, said, “I would like to thank British Airways for taking such great care of our athletes and support staff as they travelled to and from Tokyo 2020 during the most complex Games ParalympicsGB have ever been involved in. Our talented athletes have produced countless incredible performance to inspire and unite the nation and we couldn’t be prouder to be returning to the UK having achieved what we set out to do.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



To celebrate the team’s success British Airways, will be giving all medal winners an executive card status to match the medal that they won in Tokyo.

The final flight home has athletes from the archery, athletics, badminton, boccia, shooting, canoeing and the men’s wheelchair basketball team.

The airline has worked tirelessly to ensure that it got the team and all of their equipment to and from Tokyo safely, flying 468 passengers, 429 wheelchairs and mobility equipment, 209 bikes, 4381 bags and sporting equipment, including 58 oversized items.

Tom Stevens, British Airways’ Director of Brand and Customer, added, “Everyone at British Airways couldn’t be prouder of ParalympicsGB and their incredible achievements at Tokyo 2020. Like the Team GB athletes before them, they have lifted the spirits of the nation after a difficult year.

“It has been an honour to continue our partnership with ParalympcisGB and fly them to and from Tokyo, and we are excited to welcome home the final athletes as they reunite with loved ones to celebrate their success. From all of us at British Airways, well done.”

British Airways has a long-standing history in supporting national sporting events and teams. The airline has been the proud airline partner to Team GB and Paralympics GB since 2008 and is currently the Principal Partner to Twickenham Stadium, Official Airline Partner to England Rugby. The airline also flew the British & Irish Lions home after competing int heir recent tour of South Africa.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.