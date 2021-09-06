Britain goes al fresco despite looming winter months

Government launches public consultation to make al fresco outdoor measures for high streets permanent. Proposed planning reforms to support hospitality businesses, markets and historic visitor attractions so that outdoor space can be used more easily.



Temporary measures that have given a huge boost to high streets and hospitality during the pandemic could be made permanent following a public consultation.

From marquees being put up in pub grounds, to street markets operating all year round, permitted development rights (PDRs) allowed people to enjoy al fresco dining and visit town centres and tourist attractions as the nation reopened from the pandemic.

Secretary of State for Housing Robert Jenrick said, “The simple reforms we made during the pandemic to help hospitality businesses, markets and historic visitor attractions make use of outdoor spaces more easily, made a massive impact. They helped thousands of businesses and attraction to prosper, made out town centres livelier and have been enjoyed by millions of us.

“As part of our vision to transform high streets into thriving places to work, visit and live, we intend to make as many of these measures permanent fixtures of British life as possible,” he added on September 5.

These planning reforms also gave businesses and councils a lifeline to operate alongside the right to regenerate and new licensing arrangements.

The government is aiming to make a number of these permanent so that people can continue to enjoy outdoor hospitality and local attractions, and businesses can innovate, as we build back better from the pandemic. The public will now be able to give their views on the proposed reforms, so they can continue to benefit everyone in the future.

