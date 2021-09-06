It’s time to go back to school but don’t forget Spanish residency for children is just as necessary as residency is for adults.

As we move into September, families have been making sure that their children are prepared for the school year ahead.

At the same time, Age in Spain is reminding all UK Parents living in Spain that children need to be registered as resident in the same way as adults.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Due to the cultural differences between Spain and the UK regarding documentation and official processes it´s sometime easy to forget that children need to be registered, too.

Earlier in the year Age in Spain asked people to be “good neighbours” and ask other members of the British community in Spain if they had sorted their residency yet.

Now they´re asking people to make residency part of the back-to-school conversation (at the school gates or on school-related forums) and ask other parents and families if they have been through the residency process for their children.

For most people it´s a straightforward process that is very similar as that for adults and involves completing the EX-20 and EX-23 forms but Age in Spain is here to help if you need it.

People shouldn’t be put off by the name Age in Spain as the organisation is here for UK nationals of any age and, of course, our information and support with the residency process is all free!

If people need help with registering their child as resident in Spain, they can contact the charity by sending an email to [email protected] or calling +34 932 209 741.

You can also find more information about the residency process, including detailed information guides at www.ageinspain.org.

Age in Spain Director, Helen Weir, said: ” It´s important to remember that all children need to be registered as resident in Spain – whatever their age.

“If you have sorted out your own residency but haven´t yet registered your child, then now´s the time to do it.

“It will make things much easier for your family in the coming years. If you´re not sure how to proceed then please contact us. We can help”

Thank you for reading ‘Back to school but don’t forget Spanish residency for children’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.