AS predicted, regional president Ximo Puig announced that curfews are to be lifted in all Valencian Community municipalities.

From September 7, nightlife venues and discos may now open until 3am with last orders at 2.30am. Capacity is limited to 50 per cent although the ban remains on dancing and drinking at the bar.

Social gatherings are no longer restricted to 10 people and there can now be eight to a table inside restaurants, bars and cafes although there is no change to the 10 allowed on outside terraces.

Timetables for the hospitality sector remain the same, with last orders at midnight before closing at 12.30am.

A maximum of 1,500 people may attend indoor events and 3,000 in the exterior.

Capacity for sporting events has been increased to 60 per cent in the open air up to a maximum of 20,000 spectators. This drops to 40 per cent, with a 4,000 maximum indoors.

These measures will remain in place until September 27 when further restrictions are expected to be eased or lifted.