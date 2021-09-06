Almost an average summer

A TOTAL of 6,006 people visited Torrevieja’s Tourist Information office in July and August.

They made 7,427 enquiries, the town hall’s Tourism councillor Rosario Martinez revealed, with 45.78 per cent coming from national tourists, and 52.28 per cent made by visitors from outside Spain.

“This is the first time since the onset of the pandemic that foreign tourists have outnumbered the Spanish visitors calling in at the office, Martinez said.

The majority were from France and Belgium, the councillor stated.

Regardless of nationality, more than half of the visitors asked for information about Torrevieja’s two salt lakes.

This was followed in popularity by the the Submarino S-61 Delfín – a genuine submarine ceded by Spain’s Navy that is now a floating museum – and Tabarca Island.

The councillor also announced that hotel occupancy reached 74 per cent in July and 81 per cent in August. Averaging 78 per cent throughout the high season, this was practically the same as pre-pandemic occupancy in the summer of 2019.