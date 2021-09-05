Your vote matters

IN the 2019 local elections, just over 2,000 of Orihuela Costa’s 7,000 non-Spanish electorate voted.

“Instead of returning a third of Orihuela’s city councillors, we got what we deserved: nothing,” said Peter Houghton from the Partido Independencia Orihuela Costa.

“This lack of appropriate representation has resulted in blatant discrimination for Orihuela Costa, with the poorest level of services inside Orihuela.”

Peter pointed out that Orihuela Costa has a population of more than 33,000 and is growing by approximately 700 residents a year.

“In roughly 10 years’ time Orihuela Costa could be as big as the rest of Orihuela put together,” he said.

“Until we get representatives from the coast at the council table, the coastal population will be denied essential services although Orihuela Costa contributes 49.8 per cent of Orihuela’s revenue.”

Peter explained that Spain operates a system of proportional representation. “In order to return a councillor, a certain percentage of the votes must be cast but in the last election, Orihuela Costa only returned one councillor!”

Peter lamented.

“As the main political parties have no presence on Orihuela Costa, is it any wonder that there was nobody from the coast amongst their candidates?

“By the 2027 elections Orihuela Costa’s population could form their own council, decide who is mayor, deputy mayor and supply all the councillors,” Peter predicted.

“But,” he warned, “only if residents come out and vote.”