Peaceful Women’s rights protest turns violent in Afghanistan.

Activist Nargis Saddat alleged that she was beaten by the Taliban during a protest on Saturday led by women's rights activists.

Clashes broke out Saturday, September 4, as the Taliban broke up a women’s rights protest that had started off peacefully in the Afghan capital of Kabul.

The activists staged a protest close to the Afghan presidential palace and held banners reading “We are not women of the 90s,” referring to the strict curbs on women’s movement under the Taliban’s previous rule.

Local media outlet Etilaatroz reported that the hardline Islamist fighters used tear gas and batons on the large crowd of women to prevent them from reaching or entering the palace.

Footage shared on social media showed over a dozen Afghan women being confronted by armed Taliban security forces. This is the third straight day when Afghan women have taken to the streets in the country. Bearing placards and raising slogans, the Afghan women demanded that they be allowed to pursue education and hold jobs.

While Afghan women have also pressed the new regime for rights such as representation in administration and electoral rights, education remains their primary concern.

The militant group claims that they will respect women’s rights according to their interpretation of Islamic teachings, which some say is a contradiction in terms.

Before Saturday’s protest, there were already reports of violence against women and that their movements are being curbed.

