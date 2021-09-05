Two people rescued from sinking yacht in Cabo de Gata, in Spain’s Almeria.

Luckily two people have been rescued by the Maritime rescue services, after their yacht began sink. The incident happened at around 6:30 AM on Sunday morning, September 5. The people in the boat were able to contact 112 Emergency services to report that they were in trouble.

They had been sailing in a boat which was around 10 metres long. Unfortunately, the yacht suffered from a breakdown and begun to sink off the coastline of Cabo de Gata.

The emergency alert went out to both the Guardia civil and Salvamento Maritimo who quickly swung into action. They were able to rescue two people in good health and transfer them safely without the need for medical assistance.

The two crew members were rescued by a Salvamento Maritimo helicopter after the boat was adrift and abandoned in Almeria’s Cabo de Gata, according to emergencias 112 Andalucia, a service attached to the Regional Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administrations and Interior of the Junta de Andalucia.

No further details on why the boat began to have problems are known at this time.

