Two female hikers found dead in Calabrian Natural Park of Collados del Ason

RESCUE services recovered the bodies of two female hikers who had a fall while following the trail in Collados del Ason Natural Park in Cantabria



Two female hikers, who were part of a mountain group, died on Saturday, September 4, when they both fell down a steep slope as they were following the route of Los Campanarios that starts from the Collados del Ason.

As reported by the Government of Cantabria, 112 received a call raising the alarm at around 12 midday, and they immediately requested the regional Executive to mobilise the medicalised rescue helicopter to the location of the fall.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Given the possibility of fog in the area, presenting the risk that the aircraft might not be able to access the accident site, other emergency services were also deployed, organised with the Coordinator of Emergencies of Civil Protection, with patrols from the Guardia Civil, GREIM de Potes and Laredo firefighters, and the Natural Environment officers of the Forest Service, whose knowledge of the area helped to locate the two bodies.

According to sources consulted by Cadena Ser, the two women had stopped for lunch and were leaning against the trunk of a tree, with their backs to the slope, when the tree trunk suddenly gave way and they fell down the incline, which is where the rescue team located the bodies of the two women, reportedly both from Santander, aged 40 and 50.

During the rescue operation, the medical helicopter received another emergency call to go to Polaciones, so the Guardia Civil officers remained with the bodies until it returned.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.