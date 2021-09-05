Taliban reportedly execute a pregnant policewoman in her home

THE TALIBAN have reportedly executed an eight months pregnant former Afghan policewoman in her home, in front of her husband and children



Taliban soldiers in the central Ghor province of Afghanistan have, according to eyewitnesses, reportedly shot and killed a policewoman who was eight months pregnant, after visiting her home in Firozkoh, the capital of the province.

Witnesses claim that the execution took place yesterday, Saturday, September 4, after gunmen entered the woman’s home, searching it, and then shooting her in front of her husband and children, who had been tied up by three gunmen allegedly going door-to-door in the neighbourhood.

Zabiullah Mujaheed, a spokesman for the regime, told the BBC that the incident was nothing to do with them, and that they were going to investigate, “We are aware of the incident and I am confirming that the Taliban have not killed her, our investigation is ongoing”, reaffirming that they had offered an amnesty to all the Afghans who had previously worked with the coalition forces in the country, while claiming that the murder was most likely, “personal enmity or something else”.

Despite the Taliban denials, images have been circulating on social media showing blood-splattered walls, and the disfigured corpse of a woman, and many witnesses have described seeing militants searching houses for former members of Afghan security forces and others linked to the former coalition administration.

Gulafroz Ebtekar, is one such example, a female policewoman, and deputy head of criminal investigations in Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry, who suffered a terrible beating by Taliban soldiers after being spotted while outside the gates of Hamid Karzai international airport in Kabul, attempting to leave the country outside, who told the media, “I sent messages to the embassies of many countries to save myself and my family, but all to no avail”, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

