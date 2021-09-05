Spanish scientists detect can 80% of Covid-19 cases through voice analysis. Research is being carried out using artificial intelligence and it can detect if a person is infected with the coronavirus, just by listening to their voice.

The research is being carried out by the artificial intelligence company Biometric Vox, in collaboration with the Cruces hospital and Domingo Pascual-Figal, head of Cardiology at Murcia’s Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital. Using this voice recognition technology, it is possible to detect with an 80 per cent success rate if a person has the coronavirus.

According to 20 minutes, Pascual-Figal has explained how the study began at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. At this point the use of PCR and antigen tests was not routinely available.

Pascual-Figal set about using technology that he had previously created with Biometric Vox to identify patients suffering from heart attacks, and modify this to detect the coronavirus.

According to the scientist people with the coronavirus have alterations in their voices which are undetectable to the human ear. These changes can be detected by artificial intelligence though, in the same way that can be done for people with acute coronary heart disease.

As reported by 20 minutes, “Thanks to this research, Pascual-Figal has been included by Forbes magazine as one of the 100 most creative people in Spain, demonstrating that imagination can be used in the field of business as an inexhaustible source of entrepreneurship to solve problems.”

In other Spanish news, Ex-King Juan Carlos is the subject of yet another tax probe.

Prosecutors are investigating both withdrawals and deposits that were made to former King Juan Carlos over several years. They are looking into his bank account from 2014 to 2018 where he had received his annual allowance of nearly 200,000 euros.

According to reports, investigators are checking that payments correspond with those set out in the Spanish national budget.

