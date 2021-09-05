Spain offers free covid travel insurance to UK tourists in some regions of the country.

Some regions in Spain are offering free insurance to tourists who get COVID-19 while on holiday in a bid to entice holidaymakers back.

Currently in Spain, if someone develops COVID-19 symptoms they are required to self isolate themselves in their accommodation and must avoid physical contact with other people.

Tourists must then contact the health authorities of the region they are in and based on their evaluation of symptoms, they will decide whether the person in question has to take a COVID-19 test. If the test comes back positive, they will have to quarantine either at their hotel accommodation or wherever they are told to do so bu the authorities.

For anyone staying in the Valencia region, for example, hotels have set up self-isolation rooms for tourists who develop COVID-19 to stay in.

Anyone found breaking the self-isolation period face a stiff fine, sometimes upto €30,000 from regional authorities. In the majority of cases, these quarantine periods last 10 days in Spain and are paid for by the tourists themselves.

However, there are some regions that have factored how the uncertainty of tourism and travel will dissuade many tourists from venturing abroad and have therefore decided to take action.

Andalucia, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Galicia and Murcia are the Spanish regions that have so far signed contracts with private insurance companies to provide travel insurance to tourists who fall ill with COVID-19 while visiting.

