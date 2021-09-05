Seaweed removal project

SANTA POLA town hall intends to move the mountain of dry seaweed that it stores at the unused Vatasa shipyard.

The Environment department revealed that the town hall has been making plans to transfer the seaweed for the last 18 months, a project that needs the approval of coastal authority Costas.

It will also need further permission from Costas to reorganise the present site once the seaweed has been removed.

Once the necessary permits have been obtained, the town hall hopes to transfer the seaweed to an empty water deposit, which is municipal property and adjoins the waste treatment plant.

Santa Pola’s Beaches department has meanwhile asked the regional government to provide guidelines for reusing the Posidonia Oceanica that washes up on the town’s beaches.

In 2019 the town hall had to remove around nine tons of seaweed from the shore although in other years this can increase to around 36 tons, depending on sea conditions, municipal sources said.